Lakers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Would've Signed Without Clippers' Paul George Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 22: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors and Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder defend their positions during the game on March 22, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The difference between the Los Angeles Lakers forming a super team around Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Leonard ultimately signing with the Clippers reportedly came down to one man: Paul George.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard would have chosen the Lakers had the Clippers not pulled off the massive deal to acquire George:

"When it was time to make a decision on sacrificing the franchise's long-term future with a historic haul of draft picks, Steve Ballmer felt he had no choice. Leonard wanted George, and the Clippers paid an unprecedented price in assets. In the minds of the Clippers' decision makers, they were delivering a massive return of assets to Oklahoma City for George and Leonard. Without George, they were losing Leonard to the Lakers, sources said."

                

