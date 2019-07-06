Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Clippers' Updated Roster After Contract, Trade

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers shook up the NBA landscape early Saturday morning by reportedly securing a contract commitment from Kawhi Leonard and completing a blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to land Paul George.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported details of the deals and noted the Clippers felt added pressure to make the move for George with the knowledge Leonard may have otherwise chosen the rival Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Here's a look at the team's updated roster once the dust settles and everything becomes official:

Guards

Patrick Beverley

Lou Williams

Landry Shamet

Rodney McGruder

Sindarius Thornwell

Jerome Robinson

Forwards

Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

Maurice Harkless

Montrezl Harrell

Centers

(None)

Although the Clippers will probably lean on small-ball lineups throughout the 2019-20 season, they will likely want to add a couple of traditional centers to at least give head coach Doc Rivers the chance to have his team play old-school basketball when necessary.

Ivica Zubac is a restricted free agent and may still be retained to fill one of those spots. He averaged 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds across 26 appearances (25 starts) for the Clippers last season.

The good news for the Clips is that veteran role players usually prefer to join title contenders in the hope of filling a void and chasing a ring. So with Leonard and George in the fold, the team should immediately become a top destination for those type of players at greatly reduced prices.

After center, a reserve power forward and another sharpshooting combo guard will probably top the list of priorities for Rivers and general manager Michael Winger.