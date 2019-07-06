NBA Rumors: Breaking Down Latest Trade and 2019 Free-Agent Chatter

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

One player has stopped the entire NBA. Kawhi Leonard is the only person who can unlock free agency, but nobody has a legitimate idea of when his decision will finally arrive.

After the initial flurry of moves and a few scattered trades in recent days, the offseason has slowed to a crawl. While rumors are still hovering, the narratives haven't much changed.

The silence Kawhi has created is unprecedented.

In the meantime, all remaining free agents are stuck in park while front offices are poring over contingency plans.

Should the Toronto Raptors re-sign Leonard, the Los Angeles Lakers will burn through $30-plus million to build the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Los Angeles Clippers wouldn't necessarily squander its cap space, but they could target a few notable free agents to fill out the rotation.

If the Lakers or Clippers land Kawhi, the Dallas Mavericks may become a major contender because of their cap space.

But everything goes back to Leonard.

"He's earned the right to where whatever he wants to do—I mean, obviously, he holds us all hostage [until he makes a decision]," 21-year veteran Vince Carter said on ESPN's The Jump.

Danny Green—perhaps the most important free agent waiting on Kawhi—is anxious about his longtime teammate's choice.

"Hopefully we get a decision soon," Green said, per TSN, "and hopefully the rest of the basketball world, the rest of the guys can make their decisions of where they want to go."

On his podcast "Inside the Green Room" (h/t Dallas Morning News), he said the Lakers, Clippers and Mavs have showed the most interest. The Raptors also remain in contention for Green, who posted a scorching 45.5 three-point percentage last year.

While Green is especially valuable because of his defensive ability, Marcus Morris is coveted for his offensive contributions.

Over two seasons with the Boston Celtics, he averaged 13.8 points with a respectable 37.2 long-range clip. Morris will be a valuable complementary scorer—likely for the Lakers, Clippers or Mavs.

Morris' suitors are dramatically clearer than those of DeMarcus Cousins, who's floating in free-agency nowhere once again.

Perhaps a change of representation and billboard are nudging the former All-Star center to the San Antonio Spurs. But even if the Spurs are a real possibility, it appears Cousins is looking at another short-term contract this summer.

Cousins has spoken to a Washington Wizards executive, but Candace Buckner of the Washington Post notes it could simply have been a friendly conversation and nothing more.

However, expecting a development in Cousins' recruitment is unwise until Kawhi makes a decision. And that's the story of NBA free agency as a whole.

