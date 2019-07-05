Look: Billboard Recruiting DeMarcus Cousins to Spurs Appears Outside San Antonio

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

If DeMarcus Cousins wants to feel wanted before signing with a team this summer, fans of the San Antonio Spurs made their pitch to the four-time All-Star.

A billboard popped up in San Marcos, Texas, showing Cousins wearing a Spurs jersey and a Brooks & Dunn song title that includes the veteran center's nickname:

This comes in the wake of Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium saying on NBA TV that DeMar DeRozan has been in contact with Cousins.

Per Spotrac, San Antonio projects to have $125.8 million in salary commitments when deals become official on July 6. That would leave the team $6.84 million under the tax threshold, but the roster is currently at 15 players.

Despite DeRozan's contact with Cousins, there's been no indication the Spurs are thinking about pursuing the 28-year-old. He is coming off an inconsistent 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors that saw him average 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 games.