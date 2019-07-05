Avery Bradley Reportedly Waived by Grizzlies After Dwight Howard Trade

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 6, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 10: Avery Bradley #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Orlando Magic on March 10, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Avery Bradley has been waived by the Memphis Grizzlies following the team's acquisition of Dwight Howard on Friday, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

"His 2019-20 salary ($12.9M) would have been guaranteed last Thursday," Aldridge added of the Bradley move. "Memphis will have to pay Bradley his $2M guaranteed for next year. Grizz continue to get further below the cap line for more moves."

The Grizzlies traded C.J. Miles to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Howard, which saved Memphis $3.1 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Wojnarowski added, "Grizzlies will waive or trade Howard, per source."

Bradley only appeared in 14 games, all starts, for the Grizzlies after the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to Memphis in February.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

