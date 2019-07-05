Yankees News: CC Sabathia to Be Honored at 2019 MLB All-Star Game

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Major League Baseball will honor veteran pitcher CC Sabathia during this year's All-Star Game, according to the YES Network:

Sabathia, 38, was a 2009 champion, a six-time All-Star and was the AL Cy Young winner in 2007. Even in his final season, he's been solid, going 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 69 innings.

He announced before the 2019 season that he planned to play just one more season.

"Why now? It's time," he said in February, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "My knee, just the shape that it's in. My kids are getting older. It's time for me to be with them and be around them. My oldest son [Carsten] couldn't be here, because he's playing high school sports. There's a lot of stuff that I'm missing."

"I think he's a Hall of Famer," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of his pitcher at the time. "I think the years of dominance, the years of being completely relevant, 18 years in and still being a really good pitcher in this league. To have racked up the numbers that he has, I think he is a Hall of Famer, and I think he will get in."

He'll make a good case, given his longevity and stature as one of the game's best pitchers during his prime. Certainly, he's more than deserving of being honored during this year's All-Star Game.