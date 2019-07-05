2019 MLB All-Star Roster: Complete Lineups and Top Storylines to Watch

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game starters have been named, and the rosters continue to take shape as Tuesday's summer showcase at Progressive Field in Cleveland approaches.

This year's starters were selected through the first-ever election day. The reserves and pitchers have since been named, as have a number of injury replacements.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the batting orders and starting pitchers to be revealed, as those are each typically unveiled during a press conference the day before the game. Regardless, National League manager Dave Roberts and American League skipper Alex Cora will have plenty of talent to work with.

Below is a look at the starters for the 2019 Midsummer Classic.

National League

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Shortstop: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Outfield: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Outfield: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

American League

Catcher: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

First base: Carlos Santana, 1B, Cleveland Indians

Second base: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Third base: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield: George Springer, Houston Astros

Outfield: Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Designated hitter: Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers (will not play due to injury)

*Full All-Star Game rosters available on MLB.com

Will Youth Movement Help National League End Skid?

It was not that long ago that the NL ran off three consecutive victories in the Midsummer Classic. But having dropped the last six showdowns, it will be up to a historically young starting lineup to get the senior circuit back on track.

According to the Associated Press' Jake Seiner, the starting eight selected by the fans has an average age of 25.8 years old. That has it in position, depending on the designated hitter, to be the youngest starting lineup in All-Star Game history, as the 1967 NL and 2017 AL squads previously set the bar at 26.0 years old.

While 29-year-old Freddie Freeman and 28-year-old Nolan Arenado provide the NL with some experience, Roberts' lineup features no shortage of youth, such as Cody Bellinger (23 years old), Ronald Acuna Jr. (21) and Ketel Marte (25).

In other words, many of these players have not been responsible for a 3-18-1 record against the AL since 1997.

Of course, having two of the best players in the world should help the NL's cause.

Bellinger has put himself at the front of the NL MVP race with a monster first half, one that has seen him hit .344/.438/.711 with 30 home runs, 71 RBI and a 1.149 OPS.

And while his team may not be playing as well as the Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich has done his best to keep pace with Bellinger. The 2018 NL MVP has hit .328/.425/.712 with an MLB-leading 31 home runs, 67 RBI and a 1.138 OPS.

Don't be fooled—just because it's a young starting lineup doesn't mean it's not a formidable squad. There is plenty of firepower throughout the starting eight that could help the NL jump out to an early lead against the AL.

Can Alex Bregman Defend His MVP Title?

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 MLB All-Star Game despite not entering the contest until the fifth inning. Voted into the starting lineup for the first time, he will have a golden opportunity to try to go back-to-back.

Last year, it was Bregman's leadoff home run in the top of the 10th inning that broke a 5-5 tie and helped the AL pull out an 8-6 victory:

That came in his first-ever All-Star appearance and in just his second full season in the majors.

Bregman has gotten off to a strong start this season, piling up 23 home runs and 55 RBI with a .933 OPS in 85 games. The 25-year-old's power surge earned him a second consecutive appearance in the Home Run Derby.

Of note, Bregman has been particularly strong in interleague play this season, hitting .304/.431/.717 with five home runs, four doubles, nine RBI and a 1.148 OPS in 13 games against the NL.