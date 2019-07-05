Lakers Rumors: Latest on Kawhi Leonard, Trey Burke and More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers' biggest move this offseason came before free agency, when they traded with the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire Anthony Davis.

Yet they are still hoping to add one more major piece to form a new "Big Three" in Los Angeles and are waiting on a decision from free agent Kawhi Leonard.

On July 2, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Lakers firmly believe they were in the lead to land the 28-year-old due to assurances and recruiting efforts from LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

However, Leonard met with the Toronto Raptors on July 3, and the meeting reportedly went well. According to FS1's Chris Broussard, he is in deep soul-searching and has narrowed down his decision between the Lakers and Raptors after a "strong" meeting with Toronto, which heavily involved music artist Drake.

As the player takes his time to make his decision, more and more complementary free agents continue to sign with other teams, leaving a thin free-agent pool for Los Angeles to dip into if it misses out on the NBA Finals MVP.

Even if they do sign Leonard, the Lakers will have three max-contract slots and need to fill out the rest of their roster with low-budget players.

One possible free agent the Lakers are "in the mix" for is guard Trey Burke, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. He spent last season with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 10.9 points and 2.7 assists.

Other free-agent point guards available for the Lakers to pursue include Rajon Rondo and Jeremy Lin.

The Lakers did complete one signing earlier this week. Agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Los Angeles agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with center Jared Dudley.