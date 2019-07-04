Rays All-Star Brandon Lowe Placed on IL After Shin Injury Diagnosed as Bruise

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe falls to the dirt after hitting a foul tip off his right leg on a pitch from Baltimore Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe will have to miss the 2019 All-Star Game after suffering a bruise on his right shin. 

Per MLB.com's Juan Toribio on Thursday, Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 3. 

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times added Nate Lowe (no relation) was called up from Triple-A to take Brandon's spot on the 25-man roster. 

Lowe has had an eventful week already, though it didn't end the way he would have liked. The Rays rookie was named to the AL All-Star squad on Wednesday as an injury replacement before his status was called into question later in the day.

Lowe fouled consecutive balls off his shin against the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the sixth inning and left the game on crutches. 

Now that the Rays have put Lowe on the IL, he's assured of being unavailable to play in the July 9 event in Cleveland. The 24-year-old will still make the trip to Progressive Field. 

Lowe's instant success in 2019 has been one of the reasons Tampa Bay currently holds the first wild-card spot in the AL. The Virginia native leads the Rays with a .523 slugging percentage, 16 homers and 49 RBI in 76 games. 

