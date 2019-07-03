DJ LeMahieu, Charlie Blackmon Named AL, NL MLB Players of Month in June

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Two of Major League Baseball's hottest hitters rode a wave of momentum to earn American League and National League Player of the Month honors.

MLB announced on Wednesday that New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon were named as the top players in their respective league for their work in June

Blackmon's performance in June is more impressive considering he missed the first seven days of the month with a strained right calf.

After returning to the Rockies on June 8, Blackmon went on an absolute tear by hitting .412/.441/.835 with 10 homers and 25 RBI in 22 games. The four-time All-Star set an MLB record for most hits in a four-game series (15) against the San Diego Padres from June 13-16.

LeMahieu leads the AL with a .341 batting average. The Yankees All-Star hit a robust .395/.434/.638 in 25 games and hit six of his 12 homers in June.

Both players will ride their wave of momentum into the All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9. LeMahieu is making his third appearance in the Midsummer Classic, but this will be his first time as a starter. Blackmon was named to the NL squad for the fourth time in the past six seasons.