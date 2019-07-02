Angels' Arte Moreno, Brad Ausmus, More Comment on Tyler Skaggs' Death in Presser

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels spoke publicly Tuesday after announcing pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27.

"It's like a punch in the heart," team owner Arte Moreno told reporters. "These kids are like family."

Manager Brad Ausmus offered his thoughts on Skaggs, via Brian Pascus and Caroline Linton of CBS News:

"He's just a happy person. He's got the type of personality that draws others in. Like I said, he's goofy in a good, funny way. This road trip to Dallas, he came up to me four or five days before and, 'hey, we're going to Texas for two series, do you care if we all dress up in Western gear or cowboy gear?' So he kind of spearheaded that and that's one of the last pictures of Skaggys with his teammates, all dressed up in cowboy gear. And the last image I have of him is standing on a plane with this awful cowboy shirt on, playing cards."

General manager Billy Eppler spoke about the feeling of loss everyone in the organization is experiencing right now: "He was an exceptional young man with an entire life so full of promise yet to live. For some reason that is incomprehensible to all of us, he lives on now only in our minds and in our hearts."

During their press conference, the Angels also announced they will wear a patch with Skaggs' No. 45 for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The Angels and Texas Rangers postponed Monday's game scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET in the wake of Skaggs' death.

The Rangers announced they will hold a moment of silence before Tuesday's game and donate all proceeds from the Texas2Split raffle to the Angels baseball foundation.

Per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, the Southlake police department said "no foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing" after Skaggs was found unresponsive in a hotel room Monday.

Skaggs was originally selected by the Angels in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft. The left-handed starter was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks the following year as part of the Dan Haren deal.

After spending his first two years in the big leagues with Arizona, Skaggs was traded back to Los Angeles in December 2013. He started 65 games over the past four seasons.