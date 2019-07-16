WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 16

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Following up on the action-driven WWE Extreme Rules 2019, the July 16 edition of SmackDown Live focused on the fallout as well as building toward WWE SummerSlam 2019.

Shane McMahon called for a town hall meeting so that the wrestlers could voice their displeasure with current WWE management. Kevin Owens was certain to attend, but Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Elias and more all had to make sure their voices were heard.

Daniel Bryan promised his own announcement following his devastating loss to The New Day. He stated that he was going to announce something truly career-altering, taking himself in a direction he had never gone before.

Unlike Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live did not immediately set the stage for the next challengers at SummerSlam, but Kofi Kingston and Bayley walked out of ER still champions, waiting for new opponents to emerge.

Two major matches were announced ahead of the night, building from past weeks. The IIconics were set to defend their tag team championships against worthy contenders in The Kabuki Warriors. Meanwhile, Ember Moon got her chance at revenge on Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose with a mystery partner.

This night needed to push the blue brand in a fresh direction. SmackDown has been stuck too long in neutral, and SummerSlam is approaching.