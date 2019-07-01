Andre Iguodala Rumors: Rockets Interested If Grizzlies Buy out Ex-Warrior SF

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala was reportedly dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies to clear cap space for the Golden State Warriors to acquire D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, but if the rebuilding Grizzlies decide to buy out Iguodala, he'll have suitors.

Chief amongst them would be the Houston Rockets, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

