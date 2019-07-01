Andre Iguodala Rumors: Rockets Interested If Grizzlies Buy out Ex-Warrior SF

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala celebrates after a score against the Houston Rockets during the second half in Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, May 10, 2019, in Houston. Golden State won 118-113, winning the series. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala was reportedly dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies to clear cap space for the Golden State Warriors to acquire D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, but if the rebuilding Grizzlies decide to buy out Iguodala, he'll have suitors.

Chief amongst them would be the Houston Rockets, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

