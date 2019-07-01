Latest on Warriors' Cap Space After D'Angelo Russell, Andre Iguodala Trades

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

In a wild first day of NBA free agency, the Golden State Warriors might have pulled off the biggest shocker by acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The All-Star will make $117 million over four years as part of his max contract.

On the court, he could help overcome the loss of Kevin Durant, who agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets, per Wojnarowski. With Klay Thompson recovering from a torn ACL, Russell will be extremely valuable during the regular season.

However, the move also created a nightmare for the Warriors salary cap.

To clear space for Russell, Golden State traded away veteran wing Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, also sending a protected first-round pick to complete the deal, per Wojnarowski.

Shaun Livingston is also expected to be a casualty, with only $2 million of his $7.69 million deal guaranteed for 2019, per Spotrac. As Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus noted, the dead money could also be stretched down to only $667,000 against the cap.

Bobby Marks of ESPN provided a look at what the Warriors cap situation looks like after those moves:

As Nate Duncan noted, Golden State will effectively have $18.2 million to fill nine roster spots. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Thompson and Russell will take on most of the cap, while first-round pick Jordan Poole will also have a guarantee.

Damian Jones and Jacob Evans are also still under contract, but Duncan expects them to be dealt. Even without those contracts, the owed money will make it difficult to re-sign DeMarcus Cousins or even valuable role players like Kevon Looney, Quinn Cook and Jordan Bell.

The Warriors do have some cheap options, including second-round picks Alen Smailagic and Eric Paschall. Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier are also reportedly coming over in the Brooklyn trade, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, although they have non-guaranteed deals.

Still, it won't be easy to replace veterans like Iguodala and Livingston, who have been key contributors during the team's three championships and five NBA Finals appearances.

Even with four All-Stars on the roster, depth could be a major issue for the team in 2019-20.