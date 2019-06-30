Mike Muscala, Thunder Agree on Contract After 1 Season with Lakers

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 4: Mike Muscala (31) of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball during a game against the Golden State Warriors on April 4, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Free-agent big man Mike Muscala has agreed to a contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sean Kennedy of Excel Sports, Muscala's agent, told Wojnarowski the news.

Muscala, who turns 28 on Monday, averaged 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds on 40.2 percent shooting for the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers last season. The 6'11" big man can also stretch the floor, as evidenced by his 36.5 percent mark from three-point range for his career.

Drafted 44th overall out of Bucknell in 2013, Muscala spent five years with the Atlanta Hawks as a reserve before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Another deal sent Muscala to the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Muscala now joins a Thunder team whose frontcourt may experience a bit of turnover given rumors that center Steven Adams could be on the move. Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reported on June 19 that Adams, Andre Roberson and Dennis Schroder were all "very available at the moment."

Muscala likely isn't the long-term answer as a starting center if Adams does leave, but he'll undoubtedly be asked to provide minutes to give the Thunder some scoring punch off the bench. Plus, the Thunder finished just 22nd in three-point percentage last year, so Muscala could give his new team a boost there.

The Muscala news dropped soon after a Wojnarowski report that big man Nerlens Noel, who reportedly agreed to a contract with the Thunder earlier Sunday, "asked OKC for time to re-evaluate their earlier commitment on a new deal."

Noel and Muscala can co-exist as big men off the bench, but Muscala is good insurance in case Noel decides to head elsewhere. The former Kentucky Wildcat averaged 4.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 13.7 minutes per game for OKC last year.

Related

    Report: Horford to Sign with 76ers

    Al Horford agrees to four-year, $109M deal with Philly

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Horford to Sign with 76ers

    Al Horford agrees to four-year, $109M deal with Philly

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Butler Traded to Heat 🚨

    🔄 76ers get Josh Richardson in return 🐴 Olynyk, Jones Jr. heading to Dallas 💰 Philly also inks Horford to 4-yrs, $109M

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Butler Traded to Heat 🚨

    🔄 76ers get Josh Richardson in return 🐴 Olynyk, Jones Jr. heading to Dallas 💰 Philly also inks Horford to 4-yrs, $109M

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi Not Taking Meetings Today

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi Not Taking Meetings Today

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Release Statement to Fans

    Front office knows some fans might be upset

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Release Statement to Fans

    Front office knows some fans might be upset

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report