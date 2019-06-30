Watch Stephen A. Smith's Epic Rant After Knicks Miss on Durant, Kyrie and More

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 8: NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith makes an anouncment before Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors on May 8, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

If you're a New York Knicks fan upset about the start of free agency, just know you aren't alone.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith took to Twitter to voice his frustration at his team failing to land top stars like Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving:

"The Brooklyn Nets have accomplished what we've been waiting for the New York Knicks to pull off for a half century," he complained.

Brooklyn agreed to deals with Durant, Irving and DeAndre Jordan on Sunday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. To make matters worse, the Knicks didn't even offer Durant the max deal due to concerns about his Achilles injury, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

While the Knicks opened up cap space during the year, including trading away Kristaps Porzingis, they are looking likely to strike out on the top players of this outstanding class of free agents.

With just one playoff series win since 2000, it's understandable for fans of the team to express plenty of disappointment.

