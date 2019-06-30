Kevon Looney Rumors: Warriors Meeting with UFA After Kevin Durant's Nets Deal

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly meeting with Kevon Looney on Sunday in the hope of re-signing the free-agent forward, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The 23-year-old is coming off his best season in the NBA, averaging 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 80 appearances last season. He averaged a career-high 18.5 minutes per game while even making 24 starts.

The Warriors lost a key part of last year's team Sunday when Kevin Durant agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

With big men DeMarcus Cousins, Jonas Jerebko and Andrew Bogut all unrestricted free agents this summer and Jordan Bell a restricted free agent, the team has a lot of uncertainty in the frontcourt.

Draymond Green and Damian Jones are the only players under contract who spent time playing at power forward or center for Golden State last year.

This keeps the pressure high to keep Looney, who showed his value on both ends of the court last season.

Per Basketball Reference, the forward finished 2018-19 third on the team with 6.0 win shares, which was more than more prominent players like Green and Klay Thompson. At 6'9" with good strength, he can defend multiple positions while taking pressure off the rest of his teammates.

Considering the lack of certainty surrounding the rest of the roster, Looney would likely see a lot more playing time next season with the Warriors and truly get a chance to show what he can do after four seasons in the NBA.