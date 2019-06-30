Nerlens Noel Reportedly Agrees to Re-Sign with Thunder on New Contract

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 23: Nerlens Noel #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Five of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Nerlens Noel is returning to the Oklahoma City Thunder after agreeing to a deal with the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Noel averaged 4.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in his first season with the Thunder.

The terms of his new contract with Oklahoma City remain unclear.

        

