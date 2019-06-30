Nerlens Noel Reportedly Agrees to Re-Sign with Thunder on New Contract

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Nerlens Noel is returning to the Oklahoma City Thunder after agreeing to a deal with the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Noel averaged 4.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in his first season with the Thunder.

The terms of his new contract with Oklahoma City remain unclear.

