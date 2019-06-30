Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant Sign-and-Trade Possible, D'Angelo Russell Linked

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game at Barclays Center on October 28, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)
Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets could potentially work out a sign-and-trade centered around Kevin Durant, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Durant agreed to a four-year, $164 million deal with the Nets.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN speculated Sunday on The Jump the Warriors could acquire D'Angelo Russell as part of the sign-and-trade with Golden State (h/t Evan Massey of ClutchPoints).

Wojnarowski also reported Kyrie Irving agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Nets, which eliminates the need for them to re-sign Russell.

Golden State is a surprising suitor for Russell since it already has a skilled backcourt duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Warriors are expected to reach an agreement with Thompson on a five-year, $190 max extension.

However, a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn would allow the Warriors to get a max-level player when they otherwise wouldn't be able to add one. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II noted they'll only have the mid-level exception and veteran's minimum deals in terms of the contracts they can offer unrestricted free agents.

Plus, Russell could fill the void in the upcoming season created by Thompson's recovery from a torn ACL. The Warriors would effectively have a year to gauge his fit with the team and see how he plays with Curry before re-evaluating the situation next summer.

If Russell worked out, then Golden State would have a new Big Three going forward. Should his arrival not pan out as expected, general manager Bob Myers could explore his available trade possibilities.

