Denis Suarez Leaves Barcelona for Celta Vigo on 4-Year Contract

Denis Suarez has put his failed loan spell with Arsenal behind him and officially left Barcelona on a permanent basis to join Celta Vigo.

Suarez, who began his career with Celta, rejoined the club on a four-year contract on Sunday. The deal was announced on Celta's official Twitter account (h/t Sport).

Barca are set to receive "12.9 million euros, plus 3.1 million in variables," per Sport. It's a happy resolution for a talented player who has struggled for playing time since first moving to the Camp Nou back in 2013.

A lack of minutes led to Suarez being loaned to the Gunners during the January transfer window. It looked like a smart move for all parties.

Arsenal needed more strength in depth in midfield and Suarez was reuniting with head coach Unai Emery. The two had worked together when Suarez moved to Sevilla on loan for the 2014/15 season, a campaign that ended with the club winning the UEFA Europa League.

Any hope of rekindling similar magic quickly disappeared, with Suarez bemoaning his brief time in north London. He recently told Cadena Ser Radio (h/t Sid Lowe of The Guardian): "I don't think I was even at 50 percent. After 15 days of being at Arsenal, I wasn't right. From the 16th I wasn't even at 50 percent."

Ultimately, Suarez made a mere six appearances, all as a substitute, for the Gunners. He didn't manage to register a single goal or assist in 95 minutes of action.

Even so, landing the attacking midfielder represents a coup for Celta. Suarez had been linked with a move to Valencia, per Marca's Fernando Alvarez.

He was said to prefer joining Los Che and reuniting with manager Marcelino. The pair enjoyed a fruitful partnership when Suarez was transferred to Villarreal in 2015.

He only spent one season with the Yellow Submarine but thrived in Marcelino's 4-4-2 setup, helping the club reach the semi-final of the Europa League. Suarez was so impressive for Villarreal, Barca quickly exercised a buy-back option.

Things haven't worked out since, but Celta will hope they're getting the same player from the 2015/16 campaign. If so, Suarez will be a major asset for a club that flirted with relegation last season.

Suarez is a skilled technician whose game is based on flair and vision. He should become the chief source of supply for striker and club talisman Iago Aspas.

Celta have another talent in the final third, while Barca have added to a transfer kitty already boosted by the sales of goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and playmaker Andre Gomes.