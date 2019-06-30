Knicks Rumors: James Dolan Wasn't Prepared to Give Kevin Durant Max Contract

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' start to free agency couldn't be going any worse. The team has already missed out on numerous big-name free agents, including forward Kevin Durant, who agreed to a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Wojnarowski reported a reason Durant may have looked past the Knicks, noting that owner James Dolan and the team "were not prepared to offer Kevin Durant a full max contract due to concerns over his recovery from the Achilles injury."

Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the 2019 NBA Finals and is expected to miss the 2019-20 season. Still, the 30-year-old forward is a 10-time All-Star who posted 26.0 points per game last season and has led the NBA in scoring four times.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.