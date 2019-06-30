Knicks Rumors: James Dolan Wasn't Prepared to Give Kevin Durant Max Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 30, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' start to free agency couldn't be going any worse. The team has already missed out on numerous big-name free agents, including forward Kevin Durant, who agreed to a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Wojnarowski reported a reason Durant may have looked past the Knicks, noting that owner James Dolan and the team "were not prepared to offer Kevin Durant a full max contract due to concerns over his recovery from the Achilles injury."

Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the 2019 NBA Finals and is expected to miss the 2019-20 season. Still, the 30-year-old forward is a 10-time All-Star who posted 26.0 points per game last season and has led the NBA in scoring four times.

