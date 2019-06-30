Woj: Celtics Considering Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Terry Rozier Sign-and-Trade

In an attempt to create more financial flexibility for themselves, the Boston Celtics are looking into a three-team sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics would receive Kemba Walker and create a full mid-level exception, the Nets would get Kyrie Irving and potentially a first-round pick from Boston, and the Hornets would get Terry Rozier. 

Wojnarowski added the talks are only "exploratory" right now. 

