Woj: Celtics Considering Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Terry Rozier Sign-and-Trade

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

In an attempt to create more financial flexibility for themselves, the Boston Celtics are looking into a three-team sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics would receive Kemba Walker and create a full mid-level exception, the Nets would get Kyrie Irving and potentially a first-round pick from Boston, and the Hornets would get Terry Rozier.

Wojnarowski added the talks are only "exploratory" right now.

