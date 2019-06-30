AFCON 2019: Scores, Results, Standings, Latest Schedule After Sunday

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Mohamed Salah scored as hosts Egypt won Group A with three wins from three at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Salah's goal and one from Ahmed Elmohamady helped the Pharaohs see off Uganda 2-0.

The Cranes are still through to the last 16 as runners-up, and Congo could join them as one of the best third-place teams after beating Zimbabwe 4-0.

A brace from the impressive Cedric Bakambu, along with an early strike from Jonathan Bolingi and a first international goal for Britt Assombalonga, were enough for Congo to stay in the hunt for a place in the first knockout round.

Earlier, Madagascar won Group B after a 2-0 win over Nigeria. Goals from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamatsinoro were enough for the AFCON debutants to go through to the last 16 as group winners.

Nigeria are also set to play in the knockout phase despite the Super Eagles disappointing throughout the group stage. Guinea could join them as one of the best third-place teams after beating Burundi 2-0 thanks to a brace from Ibrahim Yattara.

Sunday Results

Group B: Burundi 0-2 Guinea

Group B: Madagascar 2-0 Nigeria

Group A: Uganda 0-2 Egypt

Group A: Zimbabwe 0-4 Congo

Group A Standings (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Egypt: 3, 3, 0, 0, +5, 9

2. Uganda: 3, 1, 1, 1, 0, 4

3. Congo: 3, 1, 0, 2, 0, 3

4. Zimbabwe: 3, 0, 1, 2, -5, 1

Group B Standings

1. Madagascar: 3, 2, 1, 0, +3, 7

2. Nigeria: 3, 2, 0, 1, 0, 6

3. Guinea: 3, 1, 1, 1, +1, 4

4. Burundi: 3, 0, 0, 3, -4, 0

Monday's Schedule

Group D: Namibia vs. Ivory Coast: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Group D: South Africa vs. Morocco: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Group C: Kenya vs. Senegal: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Group C: Tanzania vs. Algeria: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Salah ran the Uganda defence ragged from the off. The Liverpool star's pace caused a myriad of problems, with his runs consistently found by a midfield led by Arsenal playmaker Mohamed Elneny.

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

However, Salah took advantage of a dead-ball situation to find the net when he opened the scoring eight minutes before the break. Salah struck a sensational free-kick to leave Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango with no chance.

It was Salah at the heart of things again when Egypt went 2-0 in front during first-half stoppage time. Although he fluffed his lines, Salah's mishit rolled kindly for Elmohamady, and the Aston Villa man made no mistake.

Egypt were already safely through, but Congo's players knew they had it all to do to keep alive hopes of reaching the knockout phase. So it was no surprise they started quickly, with Bolingi scoring after just four minutes following a gaffe from Zimbabwe stopper Elvis Chipezeze.

Bakambu showed his class as a finisher when he found space in the box 33 minutes later. The former Villarreal striker was giving the defence in front of Chipezeze a torrid time.

MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/Getty Images

Bakambu's pace and power later yielded a penalty the 28-year-old converted himself six minutes after the hour mark. There was still time for Assombalonga to open his account for his country.

With qualification already assured, the Super Eagles left Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi and Leicester City playmaker Wilfred Ndidi on the bench. However, the latter was needed after a laboured performance during the first half.

Nigeria lacked cohesion in attacking areas, even before Nomenjanahary gave Madagascar the lead in the 13th minute. The Super Eagles weren't getting the ball up to striker Odion Ighalo quickly enough.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Ndidi was supposed to add some impetus to Nigeria's possession going forward, but all he did was ensure Madagascar doubled the lead eight minutes after the restart. The Foxes enforcer gave away a cheap free-kick Andriamatsinoro stepped up and slotted in.

Iwobi was next off the bench for Nigeria, but he struggled to impose himself in attacking areas.

Guinea also eased into a two-goal lead courtesy of a brace from Yattara. The 39-year-old broke freely from midfield after drawing a foul from Christophe Nduwarugira that saw Burundi's anchor red carded.

Even with a man advantage and a two-goal cushion, Guinea kept the pressure on. Napoli's Amadou Diawara went close with a thunderous strike from distance, while Ibrahima Traore continued to get in behind thanks to his pace.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Guinea had done enough to secure third place and give themselves a chance of playing in the next round. Meanwhile, Nigeria got another reminder of the need to improve before one more sluggish performance sends them home early.

By contrast, Madagascar will hope their group-stage heroics aren't the end of what is proving to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the tournament.