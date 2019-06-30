Switzerland's Florijana Ismaili Missing After Swimming Accident in Italy

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Fan of Switzerland show his flag during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between 1st Group F and 2nd Group E at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)
Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Florijana Ismaili, a footballer for the Switzerland and Young Boys women's teams, has been declared missing after a swimming accident in Lake Como, Italy.

Young Boys provided details in a statement on their website, per Reuters via ESPN FC.

"BSC Young Boys have been informed that our player Florijana Ismaili has been missing since Saturday afternoon on Lake Como after a swimming accident," read the post. "Searches by the police continue. We are very concerned and have not given up the hope that everything will turn out well."

Young Boys also said they're in touch with the 24-year-old's family and will next provide an update when they have more information on the situation.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (h/t Reuters via the Guardian), the footballer was at the lake with one of her team-mates. The paper said that after rating an inflatable boat she "jumped in to the water, but never surfaced again."

Related

    Pep Questions Neymar Return to Barca

    'I don't know if Neymar would be the same. He is great, nobody doubts it.'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep Questions Neymar Return to Barca

    'I don't know if Neymar would be the same. He is great, nobody doubts it.'

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd ‘Have Everything Agreed’ for Ben Yedder

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd ‘Have Everything Agreed’ for Ben Yedder

    Sport Witness Team
    via Sport Witness

    Schalke Sign Ozan Kabak from Stuttgart

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Schalke Sign Ozan Kabak from Stuttgart

    Fußball
    via Fußball

    Ex-Madrid Star Smashes Up Car

    Wesley Sneijder caught on CCTV vandalising car and arrested on Saturday night 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ex-Madrid Star Smashes Up Car

    Wesley Sneijder caught on CCTV vandalising car and arrested on Saturday night 🎥

    AS.com
    via AS.com