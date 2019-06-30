Switzerland's Florijana Ismaili Missing After Swimming Accident in Italy

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Florijana Ismaili, a footballer for the Switzerland and Young Boys women's teams, has been declared missing after a swimming accident in Lake Como, Italy.

Young Boys provided details in a statement on their website, per Reuters via ESPN FC.

"BSC Young Boys have been informed that our player Florijana Ismaili has been missing since Saturday afternoon on Lake Como after a swimming accident," read the post. "Searches by the police continue. We are very concerned and have not given up the hope that everything will turn out well."

Young Boys also said they're in touch with the 24-year-old's family and will next provide an update when they have more information on the situation.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (h/t Reuters via the Guardian), the footballer was at the lake with one of her team-mates. The paper said that after rating an inflatable boat she "jumped in to the water, but never surfaced again."