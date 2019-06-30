Women's World Cup Power Rankings After the Quarter-Finals

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup are over and there are now just four teams fighting for glory over the course of the next week.

As the best of the best get set to do battle in Lyon, where both matches will be played, how do they rank as we enter the closing stages?

4. Sweden (+2)

Not to undersell their talents or their head coach Peter Gerhardsson, but knocking Germany out 2-1 in the quarter-finals certainly was the surprise of the round. After trailing 1-0, it appeared to be a tall order against a side that hadn't conceded all tournament, but goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius meant a first win against Germany for nearly a quarter of a century and a second semi-final appearance in three tournaments.

3. Netherlands (+2)

At no point during this tournament have the Netherlands looked as slick as the side that won the European Championships two years ago but whatever the performances, they've made it to the semi-finals on the world stage for the first time, in just their second appearance at a World Cup. They wore down a stubborn Italy side over time as first Vivianne Miedema and then Stefanie van der Gragt gave them a realistic chance at a second major tournament final in a row. They face Sweden next.

2. England (+2)

England go marching on and have still not conceded a goal since the latter stages of their first match against Scotland. Again, they rode their luck at times against Norway but maybe it proves this might be the year for the Lionesses? They cut Norway apart in attack during their 3-0 and right-back Lucy Bronze once again showed she is indeed one of the best footballers in the world, with a super strike capping her wonderful performance. However, they face by far their biggest test yet against champions USA in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

1. USA (+1)

The USA are back on top after the demise of Germany and their own 2-1 victory against hosts France. Megan Rapinoe talked the talk pre-match and certainly walked the walk during it, scoring another two goals to knock Corinne Diacre's side out. Rapinoe has now scored the USA's last four goals in the competition. As champions, they're undoubtedly the favourites to beat England but will have to be at their best to beat Phil Neville's side. If they do, another title is well within reach.

Teams who were eliminated in the quarter-finals

5. France (-2)

France crashed out to the holders USA in Paris 2-1 amidst a cauldron of noise. The match was billed as the potential tournament highlight as soon as the draw was made and it did not disappoint—unless you are France. The U.S. were ruthless, clinical and calm and despite a late surge, it's a disappointing end for the hosts who also miss out on next year's Olympics.

6. Germany (-5)

And just like that, the team that just moved to the top of our rankings last time out, crash out in the quarter-finals. Not that anyone underestimated Sweden, but the Germans hadn't conceded all tournament and hadn't lost to their opponents since 1995. An early goal seemed to put them on their way but some poor defending and some defiant Swedish defending means Germany won't conquer the world in 2019.

7. Norway (Stay)

Norway had their chances to bother England in Le Havre but appeared to run out of both quality and energy as Martin Sjogren's side departed in the quarter-finals. Defensively they looked vulnerable as Nikita Parris and Lucy Bronze tore their fragile left side apart in a 3-0 defeat and left them with things to work on ahead of Euro 2021.

8. Italy (Stay)

Italy ran out of steam in red hot conditions against European champions Netherlands in Valenciennes. They did trouble a less than certain Netherlands defence during the first half but as the game wore on, Sarina Wiegman's side asserted their dominance and extra fitness to run out 2-0 winners.

Teams who were eliminated in the second round: 9. Japan, 10. Brazil, 11. Spain, 12. Canada, 13. Australia, 14. China, 15. Nigeria, 16. Cameroon.

Teams who were eliminated in the group stage: 17. Argentina, 18. Scotland, 19. Chile, 20. South Korea, 21. New Zealand, 22. South Africa, 23. Jamaica, 24. Thailand