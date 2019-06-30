Liverpool Owner John Henry Talks UCL Win, Premier League Title Focus Next Season

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool owner John Henry has said that while he considers the UEFA Champions League to be the more important trophy, the club will focus their efforts on winning the Premier League title next season.

The Reds missed out on the title by one point last season but went on to achieve European glory by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

Henry told the Press Association (h/t Goal):

"To me winning in Europe is bigger than winning in England but I think it's true the fans want it.

"I know we're going to be focused on winning the Premier League next year.

"We need to get healthy. We need AOC [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] back, we need a healthy [Adam] Lallana.

"It's not up to me, but I would guess we'll see more of Divock [Origi] next year. I think he brings something special, he comes with power and speed and brings in scoring.

"I feel really good about next year."

There could be no doubt it meant a great deal to the club and the fans when the team won their sixth Champions League/European Cup, a year after they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the 2018 final.

Only Real and AC Milan have won the trophy more, with Liverpool moving ahead of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who have five titles each.

However, for most of the Anfield faithful, it arguably would have meant more had they won the Premier League title.

The Reds have not won England's top flight since 1990, before the Premier League era began, and bringing an end to that interminable wait would be enormous.

They could scarcely have done more last season, only for Manchester City to rack up 98 points:

City were following up a record-breaking campaign in which they earned 100 points, showing incredible consistency in the process.

The next challenge for Liverpool is to show they can do the same by achieving a similar points tally, but repeating last season's performance will be extremely difficult.

The Reds might also hope that while they focus on the Premier League, City's focus will be on Europe, as they've yet to taste success there outside of winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1970.

Pep Guardiola's side have shown they can successfully juggle multiple competitions—they won the domestic treble last season—but if their attention is on the Champions League rather than the Premier League, given the fine margins at play that could make the difference for Liverpool.