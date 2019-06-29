Report: Lakers Have Reached Out to Patrick Beverley's Reps in Free Agency

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to veteran guard Patrick Beverley's representatives ahead of free agency, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Beverley spent the last two seasons playing home games at the Staples Center—for the Los Angeles Clippers.

After recording a career-high 12.2 points per game in 2017-18, the 30-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. His true shooting percentage of 56.1 percent was a personal best, and his effective field-goal percentage of 52.4 was second-best.

Best known for his defense, Beverley has become a reliable threat from the perimeter on offense. With the help of a 39.7 percent performance this past season, he is now shooting 38.0 percent from three-point range for his career.

Playing for the Clippers hasn't soured his stance on potentially playing for the Lakers. He told TMZ Sports earlier this month that the Lakers are an exciting team to play for following the pairing of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and six-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

"Oh, for sure. Of course," Beverley told TMZ Sports. "You got Anthony Davis and LeBron James. They make themselves a very exciting team."

Beverley declined to discuss potential landing spots, only telling TMZ Sports that he would sign with whichever team offers him the most money, as his top priority is "securing my family's future."

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Thursday that Beverley is seeking a three-year deal in the range of $40 million. Per Wojnarowski, Los Angles enters free agency with $32 million in cap space.