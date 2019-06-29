Report: Reggie Bullock, Knicks Have Mutual Interest in 2019 NBA Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers guard Reggie Bullock have mutual interest, according to SNY.tv's Ian Begley.

Bullock is set to become an unrestricted free agent once the free-agency window opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

The 28-year-old was traded from the Detroit Pistons to L.A. prior to the February trade deadline. Since becoming a Laker, Bullock appeared in 19 games (16 starts) and averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Overall in 2019, Bullock averaged 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 63 games.

