Report: Reggie Bullock, Knicks Have Mutual Interest in 2019 NBA Free Agency

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJune 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 19: Reggie Bullock #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 19, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images).
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers guard Reggie Bullock have mutual interest, according to SNY.tv's Ian Begley.

Bullock is set to become an unrestricted free agent once the free-agency window opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

The 28-year-old was traded from the Detroit Pistons to L.A. prior to the February trade deadline. Since becoming a Laker, Bullock appeared in 19 games (16 starts) and averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Overall in 2019, Bullock averaged 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 63 games.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

