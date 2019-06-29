Report: Emmanuel Mudiay Among PGs Hornets Targeting After Kemba Walker Leaves

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Former seventh overall pick Emmanuel Mudiay is among the point guards the Charlotte Hornets will target should three-time All-Star Kemba Walker leave in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski noted Elfrid Payton, T.J. McConnell and Ish Smith are also on Charlotte's radar.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

