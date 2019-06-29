Report: Emmanuel Mudiay Among PGs Hornets Targeting After Kemba Walker Leaves

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Former seventh overall pick Emmanuel Mudiay is among the point guards the Charlotte Hornets will target should three-time All-Star Kemba Walker leave in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski noted Elfrid Payton, T.J. McConnell and Ish Smith are also on Charlotte's radar.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

