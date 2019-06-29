Jimmy Butler Rumors: Execs Believe 76ers SF Will Prioritize 5th Year in Contract

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

If the Philadelphia 76ers want to retain Jimmy Butler, one enticing factor for the four-time All-Star will be getting a five-year contract.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, opposing teams are under the impression Butler and his agent will make the fifth year in his deal a priority in their discussions with Philadelphia.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.