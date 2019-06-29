Report: Shaun Livingston Pushes Warriors Contract Guarantee Deadline Date

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Shaun Livingston reportedly agreed to delay a $2 million payment on his $7.7 million non-guaranteed contract for the 2019-20 NBA season from June 30 to July 10.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided the update Saturday, noting it gives the Dubs more time to decide whether to keep the veteran reserve following the initial wave of free agency.

