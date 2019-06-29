Report: Shaun Livingston Pushes Warriors Contract Guarantee Deadline Date

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Shaun Livingston in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Shaun Livingston reportedly agreed to delay a $2 million payment on his $7.7 million non-guaranteed contract for the 2019-20 NBA season from June 30 to July 10.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided the update Saturday, noting it gives the Dubs more time to decide whether to keep the veteran reserve following the initial wave of free agency.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

