Women's World Cup 2019: Full Quarterfinal Results, Semifinal Bracket Predictions

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The action at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is hotting up, with just four teams left in contention to lift the trophy in France.

Holders the United States knocked out hosts France in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final against England. The Lionesses eased into the last four with a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands remain in contention after seeing off an impressive Italy side 2-0 on Saturday. They go on to meet Sweden who dumped out two-time winners Germany.

The winner of each match will face off in the World Cup final on July 7 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. The two losing semi-finalists will meet in the third-place play-off on Saturday.

Quarter-Final Results

Norway 0-3 England

France 1-2 United States

Italy 0-2 Netherlands

Germany 1-2 Sweden

Semi-Final Fixtures

England vs. United States

Netherlands vs. Sweden

United States and Netherlands to Win

The U.S. remain on course to retain the World Cup in France and are expected to beat England in the first semi-final.

The Stars and Stripes have won all five of their games at the tournament, scoring 22 goals along the way and conceding just twice.

Opta highlighted the U.S.'s dominance at the World Cup:

Jill Ellis' side have also scored first in every one of their matches and needed just five minutes to break the deadlock on their way to beating hosts France in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan both have five goals and are in contention to win the tournament's top scorer award:

U.S. winger Rapinoe heads into the game in fine form, having bagged braces in her past two outings:

Yet England are also unbeaten at the World Cup and enjoyed a convincing 3-0 win over Norway in the quarter-finals. They also missed a penalty and hit the woodwork in an eventful game.

Lucy Bronze slammed home England's third and was singled out for praise by manager Phil Neville after the game:

The Lyon right-back will come up against Rapinoe in the last-four clash, and the dual between the pair will be a key feature of the match.

England have been knocked out in the semi-finals of their past two major tournaments, and the extra quality and experience of the United States means they look set for more heartbreak on Tuesday.

European champions the Netherlands face Sweden in the second semi-final at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The Dutch topped Group E with three wins from three and recorded victories over Japan and a lively Italy side in their knockout-stage encounters.

Forwards Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens have five goals between them, while midfielder Sherida Spitse has been a threat at set-pieces:

Manager Sarina Wiegman also possesses an excellent record since taking charge of the national team in 2017:

The Oranje will be confident of booking their place in the final of another major tournament and will be the favourites to see off Sweden.

The Swedes produced one of the shocks of the tournament by knocking out a strong Germany team in the quarter-finals:

Peter Gerhardsson's side showed courage to come back from going a goal down to a German team that had not conceded in the tournament before their meeting.

Striker Stina Blackstenius scored the winners for Sweden in their past two games and will pose a problem for the Netherlands:

Sweden's victory over Germany will give the team confidence they can go on and beat the Netherlands, but the Oranje look to have the edge in attack, which should be enough to secure the victory.