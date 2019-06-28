Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Showing 'Limited Interest' in Moving Star

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly shown "limited interest" in trading veteran forward Kevin Love this offseason, according to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe.

Despite that, Lowe added it seems "inevitable" that Cleveland will move him eventually given its status as a rebuilding team.

Love has four years remaining on the contract he signed with Cleveland last year, and Lowe suggested that the Cavs extended him for the purpose of eventually dealing him.

