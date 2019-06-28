Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Showing 'Limited Interest' in Moving Star

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in New York. The Cavaliers won 125-118. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly shown "limited interest" in trading veteran forward Kevin Love this offseason, according to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe.

Despite that, Lowe added it seems "inevitable" that Cleveland will move him eventually given its status as a rebuilding team.

Love has four years remaining on the contract he signed with Cleveland last year, and Lowe suggested that the Cavs extended him for the purpose of eventually dealing him.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: D-Lo Becomes Restricted FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: D-Lo Becomes Restricted FA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Magic Can't Attend Kawhi Pitch

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Magic Can't Attend Kawhi Pitch

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Magic to Offer Vucevic $90M+

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Magic to Offer Vucevic $90M+

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets Think They Have Capela Trade Partner

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Think They Have Capela Trade Partner

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report