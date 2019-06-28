D'Angelo Russell Reportedly Receives Qualifying Offer from Nets, Will Be RFA

D'Angelo Russell Reportedly Receives Qualifying Offer from Nets, Will Be RFAJune 28, 2019
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly extended guard D'Angelo Russell a qualifying offer Friday, meaning he is now a restricted free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Brooklyn has been heavily linked to guard Kyrie Irving in free agency, which could lead to Russell's departure, but the Nets now have the right to match any offer sheet Russell might sign with another team.
The 23-year-old Russell is coming off his best NBA season to date, as he was named an All-Star for the first time in 2018-19.
Qualifying Russell gives the Nets options. If Brooklyn is able to sign Irving and/or Kevin Durant in free agency, the organization has the right to rescind the qualifying offer through July 13 to make Russell an unrestricted free agent, per Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports.
Charania reported last week the Nets are viewed as the favorites to sign Irving since it seems likely that he will leave the Boston Celtics.
It is difficult to envision the Nets will both sign Irving and re-sign Russell since they have similar skill sets and may not be able to coexist. Because of that, Russell's fate may relate directly to Irving's free-agency decision.
Russell, selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, finally started to realize his massive potential last season. He averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while leading the Nets to a 42-40 record and a playoff berth.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
If Russell becomes available, a return to the Lakers could be in the cards. Bleacher Report's Arye Abraham reported that there is mutual interest between Russell and the Lakers "if the money is right."
L.A. has built a potential championship contender by acquiring Anthony Davis to play alongside LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma. General manager Rob Pelinka also opened up enough salary-cap space to sign another max player, which means the team has room to bring in Russell if the Nets move on.
Russell's future is up in the air, but the fact that Brooklyn qualified him means there is still a chance he will be back with the Nets next season.
Report :Magic Can't Attend Kawhi Pitch