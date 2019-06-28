D'Angelo Russell Reportedly Receives Qualifying Offer from Nets, Will Be RFA

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly extended guard D'Angelo Russell a qualifying offer Friday, meaning he is now a restricted free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Brooklyn has been heavily linked to guard Kyrie Irving in free agency, which could lead to Russell's departure, but the Nets now have the right to match any offer sheet Russell might sign with another team.

The 23-year-old Russell is coming off his best NBA season to date, as he was named an All-Star for the first time in 2018-19.

Qualifying Russell gives the Nets options. If Brooklyn is able to sign Irving and/or Kevin Durant in free agency, the organization has the right to rescind the qualifying offer through July 13 to make Russell an unrestricted free agent, per Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports.

Charania reported last week the Nets are viewed as the favorites to sign Irving since it seems likely that he will leave the Boston Celtics.

It is difficult to envision the Nets will both sign Irving and re-sign Russell since they have similar skill sets and may not be able to coexist. Because of that, Russell's fate may relate directly to Irving's free-agency decision.

Russell, selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, finally started to realize his massive potential last season. He averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while leading the Nets to a 42-40 record and a playoff berth.

If Russell becomes available, a return to the Lakers could be in the cards. Bleacher Report's Arye Abraham reported that there is mutual interest between Russell and the Lakers "if the money is right."

L.A. has built a potential championship contender by acquiring Anthony Davis to play alongside LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma. General manager Rob Pelinka also opened up enough salary-cap space to sign another max player, which means the team has room to bring in Russell if the Nets move on.

Russell's future is up in the air, but the fact that Brooklyn qualified him means there is still a chance he will be back with the Nets next season.