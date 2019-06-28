Malcolm Brogdon Rumors: Bulls, Celtics, Suns, Mavericks Linked to RFA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball while being guarded by Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Malcolm Brogdon is expected to receive significant interest when free agency begins Sunday.

Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks could consider signing Brogdon, a restricted free agent, to an offer sheet. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Warriors Have $375M Plan to Keep KD, Klay and Looney

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Warriors Have $375M Plan to Keep KD, Klay and Looney

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Player on Every Team Most Likely to Leave 👋

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    The Best Player on Every Team Most Likely to Leave 👋

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Not the Favorites to Sign KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Not the Favorites to Sign KD

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Ideas for Kevin Love 💡

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas for Kevin Love 💡

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report