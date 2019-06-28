Malcolm Brogdon Rumors: Bulls, Celtics, Suns, Mavericks Linked to RFA

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Malcolm Brogdon is expected to receive significant interest when free agency begins Sunday.

Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks could consider signing Brogdon, a restricted free agent, to an offer sheet.

