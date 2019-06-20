Bulls Rumors: Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon to Get 4-Year, $80M Contract Offer from CHI

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls may be in the running for restricted free agent Malcolm Brogdon.

ESPN's Bobby Marks said on Thursday's episode of The Jump, "The concern for Milwaukee is where that Brogdon offer sheet is going to come in. We're hearing four years, $80 million from a team like the Chicago Bulls."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also said earlier during the day on SportsCenter (h/t NBC's Tommy Beer) that Brogdon "is very likely going to command a significant offer sheet. ... The Bucks may have to be prepared to match an offer sheet that could be worth as much as $17, $18, maybe even $20 million a season."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Trades We Could See Tonight 🎆

    Let the fireworks begin

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Trades We Could See Tonight 🎆

    Let the fireworks begin

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bucks Trade Tony Snell to Pistons

    Detroit acquires Snell and the 30th pick from Milwaukee for Jon Leuer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bucks Trade Tony Snell to Pistons

    Detroit acquires Snell and the 30th pick from Milwaukee for Jon Leuer

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 3 Teams Eyeing Al Horford

    Lakers, Clippers and Mavs expected to be interested

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 3 Teams Eyeing Al Horford

    Lakers, Clippers and Mavs expected to be interested

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report