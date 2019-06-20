Bulls Rumors: Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon to Get 4-Year, $80M Contract Offer from CHI

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls may be in the running for restricted free agent Malcolm Brogdon.

ESPN's Bobby Marks said on Thursday's episode of The Jump, "The concern for Milwaukee is where that Brogdon offer sheet is going to come in. We're hearing four years, $80 million from a team like the Chicago Bulls."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also said earlier during the day on SportsCenter (h/t NBC's Tommy Beer) that Brogdon "is very likely going to command a significant offer sheet. ... The Bucks may have to be prepared to match an offer sheet that could be worth as much as $17, $18, maybe even $20 million a season."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.