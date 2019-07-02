Predicting Every CFB Conference's Player of the Year in 2019

0 of 10

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Championship picks, Top 25 rankings and player of the year forecasts are integral pieces of the college football offseason. That final category is perhaps the most interesting.

For good reason, returning stars are popular choices. Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa deserve all the praise they're receiving. But this is also a moment when potential breakout players are shoved even further into the spotlight.

While each conference's projected winner is highlighted, every league has multiple worthy candidates. We'll highlight a couple of other names to watch in each league, too.

Fitting to this transfer-happy era of college football, three of the 10 choices began their careers at a different school.