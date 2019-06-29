Spain vs. Germany: 2019 U21 EURO Final Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

TF-Images/Getty Images

Spain will take on Germany in the final of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Sunday at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

It is a repeat of the final from two years ago, which Germany won 1-0 at the Stadion Cracovia in Krakow, Poland thanks to Mitchell Weiser's 40th-minute strike.

La Rojita will be out for revenge on Sunday, and they go into the final looking the more dangerous of the two sides.

Date: Sunday, June 30

Time: 8:45 p.m. local, 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Watch ESPN (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Prediction: Spain 3-2 Germany

Spain have a remarkable record in the Under-21 Euros. They have reached four of the past five finals and will match Italy's record of five titles if they beat Germany on Sunday.

Their 2019 campaign did not get off to the most auspicious of starts, as they lost their Group A opener 3-1 to hosts Italy and only beat Belgium 2-1 because of Pablo Fornals' fine late effort:

However, Spain's past two performances have been superb. They thrashed Poland 5-0 to top Group A and then won their semi-final 4-1 against France despite going a goal behind early on.

Germany, meanwhile, started the tournament in fine fashion with convincing wins over Denmark and Serbia before drawing 1-1 with Austria.

Their semi-final against Romania looked to be heading for extra time, with the game at 2-2 going into the last minute. But late goals from Luca Waldschmidt and Nadiem Amiri put Germany into their second consecutive final.

Freiburg's Waldschmidt is the tournament's top scorer after netting at least once in all four of his appearances:

Spain's defence will have to be wary of his threat, as well as that of Marco Richter, who has three goals of his own in the tournament, and Amiri.

But Spain arguably have the more complete attack. They have shared the goals around in the tournament, with five players—Fornals, Borja Mayoral, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Ceballos—on two apiece.

With such a wealth of attacking talent on show, and with neither side boasting a convincing defence, Sunday's encounter has all the ingredients to be an exciting spectacle befitting the occasion.