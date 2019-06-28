Video: Kevin Durant Seen in NYC with Bandaged Leg, Scooter After Achilles Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Two weeks after undergoing surgery on his ruptured right Achilles tendon, Kevin Durant is still hobbled but able to move around with a little help.

TMZ Sports posted video of the two-time Finals MVP in New York City with his lower leg heavily bandaged and one of his acquaintances holding a walking boot and holding up a medical scooter:

Durant announced June 12 he ruptured his Achilles after leaving Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter. He missed Golden State's previous nine games with a strained right calf suffered in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

The reaction from people around Durant seemed to be one of surprise, specifically at the moment when he boosted himself into the van without putting pressure on his injured right leg.

Durant is set to become an unrestricted free agent after declining his $31.5 million option with the Golden State Warriors, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, have been going over potential landing spots while staying in New York.

Despite the possibility of missing the entire 2019-20 season, Durant is still expected to be one of the most sought-after players on the market this summer. Wojnarowski noted the Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are believed to be in consideration, with all of them expected to offer a full max contract.

The Warriors can offer Durant a five-year max worth $221 million. Every other team can present him with a four-year deal worth $164.6 million.