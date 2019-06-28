AC Milan Banned from UEFA Europa League 2019-20; Torino to Take Their Place

AC Milan Banned from UEFA Europa League 2019-20; Torino to Take Their PlaceJune 28, 2019
AC Milan have been banned from participating in the UEFA Europa League next season for breaching financial fair play regulations.
Football writer James Horncastle relayed the decision made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday:
James Horncastle @JamesHorncastle
Belated CAS ruling announces Milan are excluded from participating in the UEFA Club Competitions of the 2019/20 season. Roma hop into the group stages. Torino must prepare for the preliminaries https://t.co/X96IIZAEGL
UEFA hit the Rossoneri with a two-year ban in 2018 for FFP breaches, but the club successfully appealed and took part in the Europa League last season.
They were due to participate in the competition again next season after missing out on the UEFA Champions League with a fifth-placed finish in Serie A.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Sixth-placed Roma will take their automatic spot in the group stage, while Torino, who finished seventh, will now take part in qualifying as Italy's second representative in the competition.
Football writer Tariq Panja relayed CAS' full statement:
tariq panja @tariqpanja
AC Milan banned from Europe next season, following ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on an FFP fight with UEFA. In a way might not work out that badly having missed out on Champions League. Reduces risk of European ban down the line. https://t.co/wTGsFp1ZZS
The Europa League ban will close off one avenue to the Champions League for the Rossoneri, along with the chance of winning a major trophy.
However, their absence from the competition will also ease their workload dramatically, allowing them to put more focus on their domestic efforts.
The Rossoneri only finished one point behind third-placed Atalanta and fourth-placed Inter Milan. With their rivals occupied by European football, Milan have a promising opportunity to improve on last season's performance.
PSG Will Accept $250M for Neymar
Barcelona can have the Brazilian superstar for the same fee PSG paid them back in 2017