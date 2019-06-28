AC Milan Banned from UEFA Europa League 2019-20; Torino to Take Their Place

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2019

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 15: The captains arm band worn by Leonardo Bonucci of AC Milan and a badge commemorating seven UEFA Champions League championships during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 15, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

AC Milan have been banned from participating in the UEFA Europa League next season for breaching financial fair play regulations. 

Football writer James Horncastle relayed the decision made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday:

UEFA hit the Rossoneri with a two-year ban in 2018 for FFP breaches, but the club successfully appealed and took part in the Europa League last season.

They were due to participate in the competition again next season after missing out on the UEFA Champions League with a fifth-placed finish in Serie A.

Sixth-placed Roma will take their automatic spot in the group stage, while Torino, who finished seventh, will now take part in qualifying as Italy's second representative in the competition.

Football writer Tariq Panja relayed CAS' full statement:

The Europa League ban will close off one avenue to the Champions League for the Rossoneri, along with the chance of winning a major trophy.

However, their absence from the competition will also ease their workload dramatically, allowing them to put more focus on their domestic efforts.

The Rossoneri only finished one point behind third-placed Atalanta and fourth-placed Inter Milan. With their rivals occupied by European football, Milan have a promising opportunity to improve on last season's performance.

