U21 Euro 2019 Final: Germany vs. Spain Early Preview

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany and Spain will contest for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Sunday.

Both nations were victorious in the last four on Thursday, setting up a repeat of the 2017 final.

Germany narrowly defeated Romania 4-2, netting two late goals in stoppage time. Spain produced an impressive comeback with a 4-1 victory after trailing against France.

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

The defending champions expected a tough path to the final, but they did enough in Group B to edge past the challenge of Denmark. The Germans won the group by a point over the Danes, beating them 3-1 in the process.

England were expected to make the latter stages of the competition, but their poor form in Group C helped open the door to qualification for Romania and France. The French qualified as one of the best second-placed countries, with the Romanians advancing as group winners.

However, both teams lacked a killer instinct on Thursday and were beaten by better units.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images

Germany's late win against Romania underlined their intention to hold onto the trophy in the face of determined competition. However, the passing style of the Spaniards will offer technical challenges in the final.

The soaring temperatures in Udine, Italy, could aid Spain's chances of a tournament victory if their opponents fail to deal with the hot conditions that are more familiar in southern Europe.

The Spanish failed to score in the final two years ago but now have a prime opportunity to avenge their 1-0 loss.

Sunday's 8:45 p.m. local kick-off (7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET) is delicately balanced. Each side has attacking weapons at their disposal, but the expected heat might force a slower pace.

Germany forward Luca Waldschmidt could be one of the differences in the final, with the Freiburg player on seven goals as the competition's top scorer.

Spain are in their fourth final in five attempts and will want to prove they are once again the dominant force at the youth level in Europe.