Knicks Rumors: NY Targeting Terry Rozier; Think He's Near Kyrie Irving's Level

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The New York Knicks would have "serious interest" if the Boston Celtics renounced the rights to restricted free-agent point guard Terry Rozier, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, that may happen if the C's land Charlotte Hornets free-agent point guard Kemba Walker, who Boston is reportedly interested in landing. Rozier would then become an unrestricted free agent.

Rozier, 25, averaged 9.0 points in 22.7 minutes per game last season as a backup behind Kyrie Irving. The ex-Louisville Cardinal showed what he can provide as a starter in the 2018 playoffs, however, when he posted 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds en route to helping lead the C's to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks are reportedly quite high on Rozier, even comparing him to Irving.

"There are some in the organization who wouldn't regard Rozier as too far a step down from Kyrie Irving because of his age—25," Berman wrote. "Rozier, who went to Louisville, also knows Kentucky’s Kevin Knox."

However, Sopan Deb of the New York Times offered a fair counterpoint, noting that Irving is just two years older.

Berman also said that Rozier "has long been an apple of Knicks GM Scott Perry’s eye" and cited reports of the Knicks' interest in the C's guard dating back to November.

The Knicks have room in the backcourt after the team renounced the rights to point guard Emmanuel Mudiay. New York could also move on from Frank Ntilikina, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv. The Knicks were reportedly willing to listen to offers on the 20-year-old.

New York still has Dennis Smith Jr., the second-year pro who impressed in limited action (14.7 points, 5.4 assists) in 21 games for the Knicks after arriving from the Dallas Mavericks via trade.

However, the Knicks aren't committed to Smith long term with him under contract for one more season before his 2020-21 club option.

Free agency begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.