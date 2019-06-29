Buying or Selling NBA's Hottest Free-Agency, Trade Rumors

2 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The signs have been clear for a while that Kevin Durant will head to the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving, the guy KD was originally expected to team up with on another New York squad, is all but inked with Brooklyn now, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. If the Durant-Irving union is staying together, it's happening with the Nets.

In addition, Durant recently sold his home in Malibu, California, and then bought a new one in New York, according to B/R's Ric Bucher. KD also relocated the headquarters of his business, Thirty Five Ventures, to New York earlier this year.

Yes, the Golden State Warriors can offer him the most money. And yes, a player who just ruptured his Achilles might also have heightened interest in the fifth year the Warriors can provide. The Dubs have a chance.

Still, even if nothing is guaranteed in free agency, Durant to the Nets was starting to feel like a lock.

That is, until Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported, "Sources familiar with the matter told SNY that the Nets are not the front-runners or favorites to sign Durant at the moment."

Two paragraphs later, Begley noted, "The Knicks still believe they have a chance to land Durant." There's no way to be sure, but that line could be an indicator of where the sources that doubt Brooklyn's front-running status may reside. Having primed fans with grand visions of signing two top-tier free agents, it behooves the Knicks to preserve that hope as long as they can—at least from a PR perspective. At least if New York doesn't land KD, it can say it got close.

Things can change quickly in free agency, and there's no reason to doubt a source told Begley exactly what he reported. It's just that the overwhelming weight of previous evidence still points to Durant's signing with Brooklyn.

Verdict: Sell