Warriors Rumors: Latest Intel Surrounding Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and More

Considering the level of talent at risk of leaving the franchise, no NBA franchise is facing a more precarious offseason than the Golden State Warriors.

After winning five straight Western Conference titles and three league championships, the Warriors are exploring ways to keep their All-Star core intact. Since the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala commands a combined $76 million, Golden State doesn't have a lot of financial flexibility.

But the Warriors can basically put a line through one priority.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Klay Thompson is expected to sign a five-year, $190 million contract. He'll meet with Golden State executives this week and will agree to an extension if the team formally presents a max deal.

Few anticipated Thompson―who is recovering from a torn left ACL―would leave the Warriors, especially after his father's recent comments.

"Oh yeah, you can mark it down. Klay's going to retire in the Warriors' uniform," Mychal Thompson said, per Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle. "He's going to play at Chase Center, and he's not going to be at Chase Center as a visiting player; he's going to be a Warrior for the next seven or eight years."

Per Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers will linger as the 29-year-old's backup plan, but that's merely if talks unexpectedly break down.

Golden State can soon shift all of its attention to Kevin Durant.

On Wednesday, he declined a $31.5 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Where he goes from there—the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks or Warriors—is now the question.

And that answer is uncertain.

If there is a plus to Durant potentially leaving, his opt-out decision ensured the Warriors would avoid an expensive lost year.

Unfortunately, Durant himself is facing a lost season.

Because of a ruptured right Achilles injury, he's not expected to play during the entire 2019-20 campaign. From the Knicks and Nets to Warriors and Clippers, each interested franchise knows it would be paying for no production next season.

"Durant, sources insist, has yet to make a final decision on where he'll play next season," Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported. "The Nets noise is legit. The Knicks still have hope, but those one-time favorites are a victim of variables."

At least the injury won't negatively change his contract offers.

To land Durant, it's going to take a max contract. But as Charania noted, the 30-year-old has said "publicly and privately" he won't be recruited to his next destination. In other words, an interested team will present a contract and little else.

While the highest bidder might not necessarily win the Durant sweepstakes, every bid will be lucrative.

