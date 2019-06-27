Women's World Cup Quarterfinals 2019: Updated Bracket, Odds and Predictions

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Defending champions United States are the only non-European team still alive in the Women's World Cup entering the quarter-final stage.

The Stars and Stripes will face their biggest challenge yet in the next round, as they take on hosts France. Norway face England, Italy take on the Netherlands and Germany go up against Sweden.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

The latest match odds, via Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com):

England: Evens

Draw: 12-5

Norway: 11-4

USA: 13-10

Draw: 21-10

France: 9-4

Germany: 8-11

Draw: 12-5

Sweden: 17-4

Netherlands: 23-20

Draw: 21-10

Italy: 13-5

Europe has reigned supreme so far in this World Cup, as the likes of Germany and England cruised to easy 3-0 wins over Cameroon and Nigeria, respectively, while Norway and Italy continued their excellent runs.

The Norwegians beat Australia on penalties, while Italy have already matched their best ever result in a World Cup with their quarter-finals appearance. They beat China in their last match:

The Azzurre's reward will be a meeting with the current European champions. The Netherlands scraped past Japan, finalists two years ago, in part thanks to a phenomenal outing from goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

Oranje needed a late goal from Lieke Martens to avoid extra time:

The USWNT also had to battle hard to get to this stage, getting more than a little lucky against Spain. Megan Rapinoe converted two penalties in the 2-0 win, and both decisions were far from clear-cut:

They'll face a Bleues squad that struggled to get past Brazil, needing extra time and a late goal from Amandine Henry after 107 minutes.

The clash in Paris should be the highlight of the quarter-finals, and the winner will likely be the oddsmakers' favourite for the title.

Germany have yet to concede a goal and cruised to an easy win in the previous round, putting three goals past Nigeria. Sweden―who knocked out Canada―should provide them with their biggest test yet.

Predictions: England, USA, Italy and Germany advance to the semi-finals.