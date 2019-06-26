Toni Kroos Talks Future, Says Bayern Munich 'Made a Mistake with My Sale'

June 26, 2019

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - MAY 12: Toni Kroos of Real Madrid CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Anoeta on May 12, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Toni Kroos has said Bayern Munich made a mistake selling him in 2014 and hinted he could retire when his Real Madrid contract expires in 2023. 

Kroos, 29, won three Bundesliga titles and the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League before moving to Real, where he has won the Champions League three more times and a La Liga title.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness recently said the decision to let the midfielder go was "maybe the wrong one," per Robert O'Connor of Goal.

Per Sport Bild (h/t Goal's Jack McGraghan), Kroos has now praised Hoeness for his admission:

"For me, it was already clear at the time of the transfer that Bayern made a mistake with my sale. It's true that [Bayern president] Uli Hoeness has made it public of late—and it's a testament to his greatness that he addresses it that way. If that was one of the reasons Pep [Guardiola] left Munich, he has to answer that, but I cannot confirm that he did not like my sale."

A 92-time Germany international, Kroos was part of the side that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup the summer he moved to Real.

Since then he has only further established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and played a key role in Real's three consecutive European triumphs.

Los Blancos endured a comedown last season as they failed to compete for La Liga and were knocked out the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Ajax.

They were given a boost at the end of the season, though, when Kroos put pen to paper on a four-year contract extension.

Kroos said he signed on until 2023 as he feels that may be a good time to retire, and he also ruled out playing MLS in the future, or in China or Qatar, per Sport Bild (h/t McGraghan):

"I deliberately chose the end of the term in 2023. Thirty-three could be a good age to retire, but then I also have the opportunity to decide whether or not to do something else. I can already rule out playing in the U.S., China or Qatar."

Kroos will again have a crucial role to play next season when Real will aim to get back to the top of La Liga and contend for the Champions League once again.

He will be part of a new-look side under Zinedine Zidane that will include summer signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, while Paul Pogba remains a possible addition:

The 2019-20 La Liga campaign is scheduled to kick off on August 18. 

