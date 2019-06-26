Mavs Rumors: Pat Beverley a 'Perfect Fit'; Latest on Mirotic and Vucevic

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to several notable free agents, but veteran guard Patrick Beverley reportedly may be their most realistic target.

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Beverley is "very much in play" for the Mavs since the sides view each other as a "perfect fit." Townsend noted Beverley is also garnering interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Townsend added that the Mavericks also have interest in forward Nikola Mirotic but stressed he is "further down their wish list" than Beverley.

Center Nikola Vucevic is perhaps the biggest name Dallas has been linked to, but according to Townsend, Vucevic wants at least $25 million per year, which would be outside the price range of a Mavs team that is projected to have around $30 million in salary-cap space.

The Orlando Magic reportedly want to retain Vucevic, and both the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings have interest in the All-Star. Provided Vucevic is too far out of Dallas' price range, the Mavericks could set their sights on another veteran big.

Per Townsend, there is mutual interest between the Mavs and Al Horford, who declined the $30.1 million option in his contract with the Celtics.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported last week that the Mavericks are the favorites to sign Horford, while the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are also in the mix.

The Mavs have a promising young core led by reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic and restricted free agent Kristaps Porzingis, who is expected to sign an extension.

If Dallas can build around them with veteran, battle-tested players such as Beverley and Horford, it would be considered a huge offseason for a fast-rising team.

The 30-year-old Beverley put up modest numbers last season with 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, but he knocked down a solid 39.7 percent of his three-point attempts and continued to play high-level defense.

Beverley is a rugged player with 34 games of playoff experience, and he would be an ideal enforcer alongside Doncic.

Horford, 33, is a five-time All-Star who is coming off another productive season with the Celtics. He averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

With Dirk Nowitzki retired, Horford would take on the role of frontcourt veteran, as he has 120 games of playoff experience.

Mirotic would also be a solid fit as a stretch big who averaged 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season, and he knocked down 2.5 trifectas per contest, but it is difficult to imagine that Dallas has enough room to sign him, Beverley and Horford.

Even if the Mavs come away with two of those three players, it would go a long way toward pushing Dallas back into playoff contention next season.