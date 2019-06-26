Report: Manchester United Agree £50M Aaron Wan-Bissaka Deal

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50 million.

According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, the right-back is set to undergo a medical at United and will sign a long-term contract:

If the deal goes through, the Englishman will be United's second signing of the summer after they spent £15 million for Swansea City's Daniel James.

The Red Devils have been lacking in the right-back position for some time now.

Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young have variously performed well in the position over the last few seasons, but they are both converted wingers and have been past their best for some time.

Diogo Dalot, meanwhile, has impressed sporadically, but he is still only 20 and could eventually find his best position is elsewhere on the pitch.

Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, may still only be 21, but he firmly established himself last season as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League:

Wan-Bissaka may only have had one season performing consistently at the highest level, but he has all the attributes to be a top-class full-back because he is able to contribute both in attack and defence.

With Wan-Bissaka on the right, Luke Shaw in the left-back role and David De Gea as goalkeeper, United would only be left needing an adequate centre-back partner for Victor Lindelof in order to boast a fine defence again.

It is United's back line that needs the most work after conceding 54 Premier League goals last term, and the signing of Wan-Bissaka would be a step in the right direction.