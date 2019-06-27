France vs. USA: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The United States meet hosts France in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.

It has the potential to be the match of the World Cup so far given it is between the two pre-tournament favourites.

Though worthy of the final, a last-eight meeting between the defending champions and Les Bleues has been on the cards ever since the draw was made.

And by the close of play on Friday, one of the best sides in the competition will be out at the last-eight stage.

Date: Friday, June 28

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC One (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): France 23-10, Draw 23-10, USA 13-10

France opened the tournament with a superb 4-0 victory over South Korea that more than lived up to their pre-tournament billing.

However, it has not been plain-sailing since. Les Bleues subsequently beat a strong Norway side 2-1, but they then needed a controversial penalty re-take to edge out Nigeria 1-0:

In the last 16 they were taken to extra time by Brazil, and it is likely they will need to be at their very best to beat the U.S.

Jill Ellis' side were given a reality check in the first knockout round by Spain when they toiled to a 2-1 victory thanks to two Megan Rapinoe penalties.

In the group stage, they had broken all manner of records after a 13-0 win over Thailand, 3-0 victory against Chile and 2-0 triumph over Sweden:

What is not in doubt is that the attacking quality on display at the Parc des Princes will have been unmatched anywhere else so far in the tournament.

Rapinoe is joined in the U.S. squad by the likes of Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd and Christen Press.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

France, meanwhile, can look to Eugenie Le Sommer, Valerie Gauvin, Kadidiatou Diani and Gaetane Thiney.

The game is likely to be decided in defence. However, even Wendie Renard has shown vulnerabilities at this World Cup:

It is well documented that the U.S. do not have a back line to match their forwards, and it was a defensive mix-up that led to them conceding their first goal of the tournament against Spain.

On the balance of play so far, and the respective experience of the squads, it is reasonable that the United States should go into Friday's clash as slight favourites.

But it is set to be a tense and thrilling encounter in the French capital, and it would be no huge surprise if the hosts prevailed.