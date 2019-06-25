Knicks Rumors: Vince Carter Considered Signing with NY Before Joining Hawks

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Vince Carter gave "serious consideration" to signing with the New York Knicks last offseason before reaching an agreement with the Atlanta Hawks, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

The 42-year-old Carter is a 21-year NBA veteran, an eight-time All-Star and arguably the greatest dunker in NBA history. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game last season.

Begley referenced positive comments that Carter has made about Knicks head coach David Fizdale in the past.

For example, Carter defended Fizdale in an interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated after the coach was fired from the Memphis Grizzlies 19 games into the 2017-18 season.

"It just makes you shake your head sometimes," Carter told Spears in November 2017. "It's a business. I've known him for a very long time. It was just great to see him [get an opportunity]. He's all about playing the right way. Him coming from a championship atmosphere [as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat], that is what he brought to the table."

Carter played for Fizdale in Memphis during the 2016-17 season.

The veteran told Rachel Nichols on The Jump that he plans to play one more year before retiring, and New York may be a good fit. The Knicks need a veteran presence in a locker room filled with young talent led by RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. The Knicks also have 19-year-old Kevin Knox, 21-year-old Dennis Smith Jr. and 21-year-old Mitchell Robinson, among others.

However, if Carter is looking to win a ring before he retires, then the Knicks aren't the best landing spot. New York finished a league-worst 17-65 last season, and prospects won't be too much better next year unless the team is able to land a big free agent or two. That's easier said than done with free agency looming Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Ultimately, Carter could be a great fit anywhere, especially considering that he's somehow managed to stay productive into his 40s. He's obviously not going to play anywhere close to starter's minutes, but he can still provide some solid playing time for any team that picks him up for his farewell tour.